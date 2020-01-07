Honor Magic Watch 2 teased to soon launch in India

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor has confirmed that the company will launch its Honor 9X smartphone in India on 14th January. However, it seems like that smartphone isn’t the only product reaching the Indian shores.

Honor India recently tweeted that the Honor Magic Watch 2 is coming to India. While the company has not mentioned a timeline for the launch, it has hinted that the unveiling will happen soon. The smartwatch in question has already been launched internationally as the Honor Watch Magic 2.

When we think smarter, everything becomes possible. Now, get ready for one of the smartest innovations, of our times. Unveiling soon! Watch this space for more.#HONORMagicWatch2 #TimeSmartsNow pic.twitter.com/YMEhDTgybN — Honor India (@HiHonorIndia) January 6, 2020

The tweet from the company hints at Honor Watch Magic 2 coming to the Indian market but it seems that the company has decided to change its name to Honor Magic Watch 2.

When it was launched globally in November last year, it was made available in two variants a 44mm variant priced at CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 11,300) and a 46mm variant priced at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 12,300). The company had also launched a Flax Brown version of the 46mm variant priced higher at CNT 1,399 (roughly Rs. 14,300)

The device will come with a stainless steel build. The 42mm watch has a 1.2-inch circular AMOLED display while the 46mm unit sports a bigger 1.39-inch display. The bigger variant also packs in a bigger battery claiming 14-days of battery life whereas the 42mm variant is said to offer seven-day battery life.

Under the hood, it is powered by the company’s own HiSilicon Kirin A1 SoC and has GPS support as well as fitness tracking features. It is also capable of sleep and stress-tracking. It also has a mic and a built-in speaker which lets users take phone calls on the watch directly when paired to a smartphone.

