Samsung Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51 India pricing leaked ahead of launch

Last month, Samsung launched the Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51 mid-range smartphone in Vietnam and the company is expected to launch the same in the Indian market pretty soon. While the company has not revealed anything related to this, a new report has revealed the phone’s Indian pricing.

As per the report, the Samsung Galaxy A51 will carry a starting price of ₹22,990 for the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage model while the Samsung Galaxy A71 will come with a starting price of ₹29,990 for the same 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage model.

However, we haven’t independently verified this report so take this information with a pinch of salt. Since the pricing is getting leaked and the phone has already been launched in other market, the Indian launch should take place in the coming days or weeks.

The Samsung Galaxy A51 features a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display and is powered by a 2.3GHz octa-core Exynos 9611 processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It has a quad-camera setup that includes a 48MP primary sensor, 5MP macro lens, 12MP wide-angle lens, and 5MP depth sensor. Up front, the Galaxy A51 gets a 32MP selfie camera and the phone is powered by a 4,000mAh battery and supports 15W fast charging.

On the other hand, the Galaxy A71 has a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED screen and is powered by a 2.2GHz octa-core processor paired with up to 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB internal storage. It comes with 64MP primary sensor, 5MP depth sensor, 5MP macro lens and a 12MP wide-angle lens all on the back. On the front, the smartphone gets a 32MP selfie camera.

The handset houses a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. Both the smartphones are running Android 10 operating system out of the box with the company’s own Samsung One UI 2.0 custom interface on top.

Source