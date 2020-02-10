Xiaomi Mi 10 series to launch in China on 13th February

Xiaomi Mi 10 flagship smartphone is expected to make its global debut on 23rd February, just ahead of the MWC 2020. Now, it has been confirmed that the Mi 10 will be launched in the company’s home country China on 13th February.

Apart from announcing the launch date of 13th February in China through Weibo, the company has also shared teaser posters which reveals key specifications and features such as LPDDR5 RAM, 5G and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity support, and UFS 3.0 storage.

The company has also revealed that it will be an “online-only broadcast” which is probably because of the coronavirus outbreak in China. Along with the Mi 10, the company is also expected to launch a Pro variant of the same — Mi 10 Pro.

The invite for the global launch of the phone hints at support for optical zoom on the Mi 10 as well as multi-camera setup at the phone’s back panel. It is expected that the device will come with a quad-camera setup on the back.

The company had earlier confirmed that it will be among the first to launch a flagship smartphone powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. This means that the upcoming Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro could come packed with the latest SD865 chipset.

As per the reports, the Pro variant of the smartphone could come packed with up to 16 GB of RAM. While the Mi 10 is said to have 48W fast charging support, the Pro model will reportedly have 65W fast charging support.

