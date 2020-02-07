Xiaomi Mi 10 confirmed to launch on 23rd February

Xiaomi’s upcoming flagship smartphone seems to be all set to go official later this month. The Chinese company has sent out “Black the Date” invite to media for an event on 23rd February in Barcelona, Spain, just ahead of the MWC 2020.

The invite from the company shows the number “10” which highlights that the company will be announcing its Mi 10 series at the event. Thus, the company is expected to launch the Mi 10 as well as Mi 10 Pro at the event.

It also hints at support for optical zoom on the Mi 10 as well as multi-camera setup at the phone’s back panel. It is expected that the device will come with a quad-camera setup on the back.

The company had earlier confirmed that it will be among the first to launch a flagship smartphone powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. This means that the upcoming Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro could come packed with the latest SD865 chipset.

Recently, it was confirmed that the Mi 10 series phones will come with LPDDR5 RAM. As per the reports, the Pro variant of the smartphone could come packed with up to 16 GB of RAM. While the Mi 10 is said to have 48W fast charging support, the Pro model will reportedly have 65W fast charging support.