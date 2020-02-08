Instagram now shows you most interacted and least interacted accounts

Instagram, the Facebook-owned photo sharing social media platform has been actively introducing new features on the platform. In the latest addition, the company has introduced a feature that lets you sort through the accounts based on your interaction.

Users of Instagram can now manage their following list and sort out friends based on “Most shown in feed” and “Least interacted with.” Using this filter, the users can manage their follow status and notifications, mute an account, or unfollow them.

Making this announcement, the company said: “Instagram is really about bringing you closer to the people and things you care about — but we know that over time, your interests and relationships can evolve and change. Whether you graduate, move to a new city, or become obsessed with a new interest and find a community, we want to make it easier to manage the accounts you follow on Instagram so that they best represent your current connections and interests.”

As the company revealed, the purpose of this new feature is to make Instagram a little close-knit platform by helping users keep track of the people they follow. The company has also confirmed that both the list are based on last 90 days of activity.

The update is currently being rolled out by the company. So, if it doesn’t show up for you, try force closing the application or restarting it.

