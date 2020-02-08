Moto G Stylus powered by SD665 SoC goes official for $299

Lenovo-owned smartphone maker Motorola has updated its Moto G8 lineup with the launch of two new smartphones — Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power. These new mid-range devices cost under $300 but aims to offer experience similar to the Samsung Galaxy Note 10.

The newly launched Moto G Stylus features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Max Vision display which the company claims is “water repellent”. Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC along with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

In the camera department, the device features a 48-megapixel main sensor that comes with Quad Pixel technology, as well as a 16-megapixel action camera with a 117-degree ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel macro vision lens, and a Laser autofocus Time-of-Flight sensor.

On the front side, it features a 16-megapixel snapper for taking selfies and video calling. The device also come with dual-stereo speakers tuned by Dolby.

Motorola is also announcing a Moto Note app that works with the stylus. It comes with a Moto G Stylus, which slots into the bottom right. The phone runs Android 10 operating system out of the box and almost bloat-free software experience.

The 4G smartphone is powered by a 4000 mAh battery with 10W charging support. Motorola’s Moto G Stylus comes in Mystic Indigo color for a price of $299.99 and will be available for purchase in the United States starting this Spring.

Moto G Stylus Specifications

Display: 6.4-inch (2300×1080 pixels) FHD+ IPS LCD 19.17:9 Max Vision display

6.4-inch (2300×1080 pixels) FHD+ IPS LCD 19.17:9 Max Vision display CPU: Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 610 GPU

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 610 GPU RAM: 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM Storage: 128 GB internal storage; expandable up to 512 GB with microSD

128 GB internal storage; expandable up to 512 GB with microSD OS: Android 10

Android 10 Rear Camera: 48 MP f/1.7, 1.6μm primary camera with Quad Pixel technology + 16 MP Action Cam with f/2.2, 2.0μm 117° ultra-wide angle camera + 2 MP f/2.2, 1.75μm 2cm macro sensor Laser autofocus (TOF)

48 MP f/1.7, 1.6μm primary camera with Quad Pixel technology + 16 MP Action Cam with f/2.2, 2.0μm 117° ultra-wide angle camera + 2 MP f/2.2, 1.75μm 2cm macro sensor Laser autofocus (TOF) Front Camera: 16 MP with f/2.0 aperture

16 MP with f/2.0 aperture Others: Fingerprint sensor 3.5mm audio jack, Dual stereo speakers tuned by Dolby

Fingerprint sensor 3.5mm audio jack, Dual stereo speakers tuned by Dolby Connectivity Options: Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, and USB Type-C

Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, and USB Type-C Battery: 4000 mAh battery with 10W charging

Pricing and Availability