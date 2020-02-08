Moto G Power with SD665 SoC and 5000 mAh battery announced for $250

Along with the Moto G Stylus smartphone, Lenovo-owned Motorola has also launched the Moto G Power which as the name indicates, is aimed towards those who wants more in terms of battery power, so basically a long-lasting battery.

The Moto G Power comes with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Max Vision display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor along with Adreno 610 GPU. It packs 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, with support for 512 GB of expandable storage.

The triple-camera setup on the phone’s back panel consists of a 16 MP primary shooter, a 2 MP macro lens, and an 8 MP ultra wide-angle sensor. On the front side, it is equipped with a 16 MP snapper with Quad Pixel technology for taking selfies and video calling.

As per the company, this smartphone comes with a water-repellent design. It runs the latest Android 10 operating system out of the box and is powered by a massive 5000 mAh battery which promises to delivery up to three days of battery life.

The Moto G Power comes in Smoke Black color and is priced at $249.99 and just like the Moto G Stylus, the smartphone can be purchased in the United States starting this spring.

Moto G Power Specifications

Display: 6.4-inch FHD+ IPS LCD 19.17:9 Max Vision display with 2300×1080 pixels resolution

6.4-inch FHD+ IPS LCD 19.17:9 Max Vision display with 2300×1080 pixels resolution CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform

Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform GPU: Adreno 610 GPU

Adreno 610 GPU RAM: 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM Storage: 64 GB internal storage

64 GB internal storage OS: Android 10

Android 10 Rear Camera: 16 MP with f/1.7, 1.12μm primary + 8 MP 118° ultra-wide sensor + 2 MP macro sensor

16 MP with f/1.7, 1.12μm primary + 8 MP 118° ultra-wide sensor + 2 MP macro sensor Front Camera: 16 MP with Quad Pixel technology

16 MP with Quad Pixel technology Others: Fingerprint sensor, Dual stereo speakers tuned by Dolby

Fingerprint sensor, Dual stereo speakers tuned by Dolby Connectivity Options: Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, and USB Type-C

Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, and USB Type-C Battery: 5000 mAh battery with 10W charging

Pricing and Availability