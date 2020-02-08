How to zip and unzip files or folders on iPhone

One of the easier way to organise of transport files or folders and to save storage space is to zip them together. Thanks to the iOS 13, Apple’s iPhone and iPad both now have support for common ZIP compression format through native Files app.

The feature can be used to compress several files into one zip package or uncompress them on your iPhone itself. Here’s a guide on how you can use this feature.

How to compress files on iPhone

Launch Files app on your device

Find the file or folder that you want to compress

Press and hold on the file or folder to see the contextual menu

From the list, select “Compress”

A new compressed zip file will be automatically saved in the same location

To compress multiple files or folders into one zip file, you can follow this method:

Launch Files app on your device

Select files and folders that you want to compres

Now tap the ellipsis icon (three dots)at the bottom-right corner

From the pop-up menu, select “Compress”

How to uncompress files on iPhone