OPPO Reno 3 Pro teaser poster confirms 44 MP dual front-facing cameras

OPPO is expected to soon launch its Reno 3 Pro smartphone in the Indian market. Ahead of the official launch in the country, a promotional poster of the device in question has leaked online.

The leaked poster confirms that the smartphone will be the world’s first to come with 44 MP dual front-facing cameras. This could be the only major change in the Indian variant of the Reno 3 Pro smartphone.

The tagline for the phone reads “Clear in Every Shot; 44 MP Dual Punch-hole Camera”. The poster also shows Blue gradient color for the smartphone.

As for the rear camera setup, the device will come with a quad-camera setup that could feature a 48 MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor, a 13 MP telephoto lens, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2 MP monochrome sensor.

Compared to the Chinese variant of the phone, the Indian variant is likely to have different configuration in terms of camera and chipset. Apart from that, everything is expected to the be the same.

The OPPO Reno 3 Pro launched in China features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and is powered by Snapdragon 765 SoC. It packs up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of onboard storage. It runs Android 10 OS out of the box and is powered by a 4,025 mAh battery with VOOC 4.0 30W fast-charging support.

