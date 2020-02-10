Xiaomi teases RedmiBook launch on 11th February in India

Xiaomi-backed Redmi has confirmed that it will be launching a new smartphone in India on 11th February. Now, the brand has revealed that it will also launch a new product category in the Indian market on the same day.

In a teaser video shared by Redmi on Twitter clearly shows the edges of a laptop, hinting at the launch of RedmiBook in the Indian market.

Redmi's new category launch on 11th Feb, 12 Noon! #MorePowerToRedmi Any guesses? Let us know in the comments. Get notified: https://t.co/Bf04XZbz4E pic.twitter.com/llQjEvTiMq — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) February 9, 2020

Last month, a trademark listing for RedmiBook was spotted on the website of Intellectual Property India, an agency for patents and trademarks. This development also seems to be in line with the company’s planning for the Indian market.

For those who are unaware, Xiaomi launched the RedmiBook 14 — the first Redmi-branded laptop — in May last year, with new variants in the same screen size launching in July, August, and October 2019.

The latest model in this series is the RedmiBook 13, which was launched alongside the Redmi K30 smartphone in China.

Meanwhile, Redmi will be launching its entry-level smartphone lineup in the Indian market on 11th February. While the company has not revealed what product it plans to launch, it is expected to be the Redmi 9A series, to rival the recently launched Realme C3 in India.