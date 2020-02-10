iQOO 3 smartphone officially teased by the company

Vivo’s sub-brand for premium gaming smartphones — iQOO is gearing up to launch its next-generation flagship smartphone. While the iQOO 3 has been leaked a few times in the past, the company has today officially teased the smartphone.

The teaser showcases the Lantern Festival to highlight the name of the new smartphone. In this, the company suggests that the smartphone will come with UFS 3.1 storage — the same technology that was used in iQOO Neo 855 Racing Edition and iQOO NEO 855, both launched last year.

As per the leaks, the smartphone features a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels screen resolution. Under the hood, the device is powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 2.84 GHz which is likely to be Snapdragon 865 SoC.

Given that the phone is expected to be a 5G flagship, it is likely that the phone will pack Snapdragon 865 SoC. It is expected to be coupled with 6/8/12 GB of RAM and 128/256 GB of internal storage. On the front side, the device will come with a 16 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling. It is also said that the device will have a punch-hole display as well as in-display fingerprint sensor for added security.

Coming to the camera department, the phone is said to feature a 64-megapixel camera sensor, a 13-megapixel sensor, another 13-megapixel sensor, and a 2- megapixel camera sensor. It is said that the sensors could be a regular RGB snapper, a wide-angle lens, a macro shooter, and a depth sensor or a telephoto lens.

Meanwhile, Vivo has set up iQOO as a separate entity in the Indian market and has confirmed to launch a 5G flagship smartphone in the country later this month.

