iQOO brand confirmed to soon make its debut in India with SD865-powered smartphone

Rumors about Vivo’s premium gaming smartphone brand iQOO entering the Indian market have been making rounds since past few months. Recently, it was reported that the brand will debut in India by the end of March this year.

Now, the company has officially confirmed that iQOO is coming to India. iQOO India’s Director of Marketing, Gagan Arora, has sent out a media statement confirming that the brand is entering India’s premium smartphone segment.

He said: “We see extreme potential in the premium segment smartphone market in India and have deep-dived to understand the gap that the consumers face in this segment. We understand very closely that there is an increasing demand for performance delivery devices and smooth smartphone experience.”

It has also been confirmed that the very first smartphone that iQOO will launch in India will be powered by Qualcomm’s newly announced flagship chipset — Snapdragon 865. It is said to include “best in class technology” related to battery alongside supporting 5G networks.

The brand currently has a team of 80 members who will run operations in India from Bengaluru and will be totally independent from Vivo, including for after-sales service. Further, the OS on the device will also be different and won’t be Vivo’s FunTouch OS.

While the first iQOO smartphone in India will initially be available through online stores, the company is set to eventually expand across both offline and online channels in the country. We expect to come across more details related to this in the coming weeks.