iQOO smartphone brand to reportedly launch in India by March

Last year, Vivo launched its new sub-brand named iQOO in the Chinese market for selling premium gaming smartphones. So far, the company has five devices in the market, and is reportedly working on iQOO 3 and iQOO 3 Neo devices.

Now, a new report from 91Mobiles claims that the company is now setting to enter the Indian market. It further adds that the brand could start operations by March this year and will work separately from the Vivo brand in the country.

Similar to the company’s positioning in China, the company will be a premium brand with a focus on performance. Notably, India’s announcement will be the international unveil of iQOO as a separate brand in the country.

While we don’t know which smartphone will the company launch in the Indian market but we expect the device to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8XX-series. The development comes at a time when Xiaomi separated its Poco brand as an independent company.

To know more about the iQOO brand in the Indian market, we will have to wait a little longer. As we approach March, we should get more details regarding these handsets.

Source