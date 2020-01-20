Airtel partners with Google Cloud to offer G Suite apps to SMBs

Bharti Airtel has today announced a partnership with Google Cloud under which the company will now offer G Suite with its integrated ICT portfolio to small to medium business (SMBs).

This move is aimed at helping accelerate productivity and digitisation of SMBs across India that use Airtel as its telecommunications provider.

G Suite includes a set of powerful cloud-based applications like Gmail, Docs, Drive, Calendar and more, that are designed around real-time collaboration among users in an organisation. It provides multiple solutions for business requirements, including unlimited cloud storage, calendar planning, administrative control and security.

Airtel says that it is serving around 2,500 large businesses and more than 5,00,000 SMBs and technology startups across India. With this partnership, SMBs using Airtel telecommunications will gain easy access to the G Suite Apps and help future-proof their business.

Do note that access to G Suite is available only to the Airtel Corporate Plans users. The company is offering four plans — ₹299, ₹399, ₹499, and ₹1,599 per month. G Suite Apps access is available on all plans except for the base plan that costs ₹299.

More information about this is available at the dedicated landing page for this offer here.