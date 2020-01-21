Redmi K30 to reportedly launch in India as POCO F2 Lite

Xiaomi recently announced POCO as an independent brand and the company is soon expected to launch a new smartphone in the Indian market. Rumors are making rounds about POCO F2 smartphone, which will be the successor to POCO F1.

Now, a new report coming from 91Mobiles claim that the Redmi K30 smartphone, which went official in China last month, could be launched in India as POCO F2 Lite.

Recently, a smartphone with model number M1912G7BI was spotted on BIS certification website. Going by the model number, this is the Redmi K30 smartphone as the Chinese variant has model number M1912G7BC. Interestingly, model number M1912G7BI (“I” stands for India) is listed under POCO brand.

This means that the Redmi K30 smartphone is indeed coming to the Indian market, but instead of launching the phone under its Redmi brand, the device will be a part of POCO F2 lineup. We expect the company to drop the 5G connectivity support given the lack of 5G infrastructure in India, which will help POCO bring down the phone’s cost.

Do note that all this information is based on the data received through certification process of the smartphone and the company has not yet officially confirmed any of this. Whatever be the case, we expect the POCO F2 and other phones in the lineup to go official in the coming weeks or months.

To remind of the specs, the Redmi K30 features a 6.67-inch FHD+ 120Hz display with a punch-hole to house dual front-facing cameras. It is powered by SD765G SoC with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. Along with quad rear cameras, the phone is backed by a 4500 mAh battery with 27W charging support.