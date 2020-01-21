OnePlus 8 Pro live photo leak shows 120Hz display with punch-hole design

A few days ago, Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus announced that the company has completed research and development of 120Hz display for smartphones. It was then said that the company could use the same for its upcoming flagship smartphones.

Ahead of the launch of OnePlus 8 lineup, a photo of the OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone has leaked online, which reveals some important information about the phone’s display. It shows that the device will come with a punch-hole display, which is in line with the previous leaks.

Further, the leaked image reveals that the phone will have a 120Hz refresh rate screen and the company will offer users a choice to select their preferred refresh rate on the display from three options — 60Hz, 90Hz, and 120Hz.

OnePlus isn’t the only smartphone brand that is expected to offer 120Hz display for the flagship smartphone getting launched this year. Samsung is also said to have adopted the 120Hz display for the upcoming Galaxy S20 lineup. A couple of gaming phones, including Nubia Red Magic 5G and Black Shark 3 will also come with 120Hz refresh rate display.

Coming to the OnePlus, the company is expected to have three devices in its OnePlus 8 lineup this year, which includes OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, and 8 Lite. This hints at a major shift in the company’s strategy of launching two devices at a time — standard and Pro.

Leaks indicate that the Pro model of the upcoming flagship will come powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 SoC, coupled with up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256 GB UFS 3.0 internal storage. The phone will have a triple-camera setup at the back and will be powered by a 4500 mAh battery.

