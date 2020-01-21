As expected, Samsung has today launched a new smartphone in the Indian market — Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite which was originally unveiled earlier this month. As the name suggests, it is a lighter variant of the Galaxy Note10 flagship phone launched last year.

The smartphone comes with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 2400 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and also features an in-display fingerprint scanner. There’s also a 32-megapixel front camera housed inside the tiny punch-hole.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the company’s own Exynos 9810 octa-core processor and is coupled with up to 6/88 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

The phone has a tripe-camera setup on the back, consisting of a 12 MP Dual Pixel rear camera with LED Flash, f/1.7 aperture, a 12 MP Telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture, and another 12 MP Ultra Wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture.

It also features the signature Bluetooth S Pen with Air Commands. Running on the latest Android 10 operating system out-of-the-box, the device is powered by a 4500 mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging technology.

The Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite smartphone comes in three color options — Aura Glow, Aura Black, and Aura Red. As for the pricing, the phone costs ₹38,999 for the 6 GB RAM model and ₹40,999 for the 8 GB RAM variant. It is currently available for pre-booking and will go on sale from 3rd February.

Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite Specifications

Pricing and Availability in India