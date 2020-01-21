POCO releases video teaser hinting arrival of POCO F2

Just days after Xiaomi announced POCO as an independent smartphone brand, the company has released a new video teaser today. While the company has not mentioned anything in particular, the teaser hints at the launch of POCO F2 smartphone.

While sharing the teaser, the company said: “#POCOIsHere and it’ll give chills to others. IYKWWM. Season 2 is live now! Brace yourself for the impact.” The video teaser shared by the company is attached below.

However, it is not yet clear what the “Season 2 is live now” means but it is expected to be the second-generation POCO smartphone. But note that the company has not confirmed the POCO F2 smartphone.

Given that reports about the upcoming smartphones from the brand have started surfacing online and some models have been spotted on certification website, it seems that the official launch of the POCO F2 smartphone isn’t far away.

It remains to be seen what the company offers with the POCO F2 as expectations from the brand are really high after the tremendous success of the brand’s first and the only smartphone so far — POCO F1.

Most recent report claims that the Redmi K30 smartphone, which was launched in China last month, will make its debut in the Indian market as the POCO F2 Lite. If that is true, then the standard model will certainly be more powerful than the K30 and could pack flagship-grade specs at an aggressive price point, something what the brand is now known for.