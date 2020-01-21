Xiaomi launches its new Mi Router 4C in India for ₹999

More than two years after launching Mi Router 3C in the Indian market, Xiaomi has today finally refreshed the product with the launch of Mi Router 4C.

The new Xiaomi Mi Router 4C comes with four omnidirectional antennas and has support for up to 300 Mbps transmission speed. The company claims that with the “high performing” antennas, the router offers increased operating range and stronger signal.

Underneath, the router is powered by MediaTek MT7628N processor. It comes packed with 64 MB RAM and 16 MB of storage. It can also be used as a repeater with the in-built repeater mode. As for the ports, the device comes with two LAN ports, one RJ45 WAN port, and one Power port.

Similar to what the company did with the Mi Router 3C, it has ditched the dual-brand Wi-Fi support and has introduced the single band variant of Mi Router 4C in the Indian market.

It can also be used to connect and control all the IoT devices, says the company. With the Mi Wi-Fi app available on Android and iOS, users can easily control the router. It also offers a guest mode, which can allow guest to connect Wi-Fi without the need to share password with them.

With QoS feature, users can prioritise and optimise bandwidth allocation. The company says that this new router can connect up to 64 devices. The Xiaomi Mi Router 4C comes in white color and is now available for purchase through Xiaomi’s official online store in India for ₹999.