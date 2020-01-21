Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 460, Snapdragon 662 and Snapdragon 720G chipsets

After unveiling Snapdragon 865 flagship chipset and Snapdragon 765 series chipset, both aimed at 5G compatible smartphones, Qualcomm has today announced three new chipsets in the Indian market which are aimed at non-5G budget devices.

Today, Qualcomm announced Snapdragon 460, Snapdragon 662, and Snapdragon 720G processors in India. The new chipsets come with support for the company’s Elite Gaming Platform along with AI capabilities and more. They are also the first chipsets to support Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (NAVIC).

Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G

The newly announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G is placed below the SD730 series chipset. It is built on 8nm architecture and comes packed with Kryo 465 CPU core which includes two Cortex-A76 cores clocked at up to 2.3 GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores clocked at up to 1.8 GHz

The company claims that the SD720G offers 60 percent performance bump in comparison to the Snapdragon 712 chipset. It comes with Adreno 618 GPU — same the SD730 and is claimed to offer 75 percent performance gains.

Further, the chipset comes with Hexagon 692 DSP with the improved Hexagon Tensor Accelerator along with the company’s own 5th-Generation AI Engine, and Qualcomm Spectra 350L ISP with support for up to 192MP photo capture and 4K videos.

For connectivity, it packs Snapdragon X15 LTE modem with support for download speed up to 800 Mbps. The chipset is WiFi 6-ready and also supports Bluetooth 5.1, FastConnect 6200, and TrueWireless Stereo technologies.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G also comes with support for Quick Charge 4+ technology which is touted to charge phone from 0 to 50 percent in about 15 minutes.

The company has revealed that smartphones powered this Snapdragon 720G chipset will make their way to the market in H1 2020. It has also been revealed that Realme will be the first manufacturer to launch SD720G-powered smartphone.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 662

The Snapdragon 662 is a dialed-down version of the 720G. The highlight of the chipset is that the company says that it supports “new triple camera configurations and smooth switching between them.” Further, it can also store images in HEIF file format.

This chipset is manufactured using 11nm architecture and features the Kryo 260 CPU cores that includes four Cortex-A73 cores clocked at up to 2 GHz and four Cortex-A53 cores clocked at up to 1.8 GHz. Further, it packs Adreno 610 GPU along with 3rd-Gen AI Engine, and Hexagon 683 DSP.

In terms of connectivity, it comes with the new Snapdragon X11 LTE modem that supports 2-carrier aggregation, 2×2 MIMO, and 256-QAM modulation but offers maximum download speed of up to 390 Mbps and upload speed of up to 150 Mbps. This first 6-series chipset from the company also carries Quick Charge 3 support.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 460

With the Snapdragon 460, Qualcomm is introducing Kryo cores in the 400-series for the first time. The chipset is based on 11nm architecture and comes with four Cortex-A73 performance cores and four Cortex-A55 cores.

Further, the chipset packs the new Adreno 610 GPU, Spectra 340 ISP (Image Signal Processor). The company says that with the presence of Hexagon Vextor Extensions, we’ll see a 60 percent boost to graphics performance.

It includes the same Snapdragon X11 LTE modem that provides download speeds up to 390 Mbps and uploads up to 150 Mbps. The chipset also supports QuickCharge 3.0 for fast charging. Devices powered by this chipset are expected to hit the market by the end of this year.