Xiaomi and Realme confirmed to launch Snapdragon 720G-powered smartphone in India

Qualcomm has today announced three new mobile processors — Snapdragon 720G, Snapdragon 662, and Snapdragon 460. While devices powered by SD662 and SD460 will come to the market by the end of this year, the ones powered by SD720G will make their way in the first half of this year.

At the same event, Xiaomi India managing director Manu Kumar Jain took the stage to confirm that the company will be among the firsts to launch a Snapdragon 720G-powered smartphone in the Indian market which will also feature NavIC support.

For those who are unaware, NavIC is an independent regional navigation satellite system which is designed to provide accurate position information service to users in India as well as the region extending up to 1500 km from its boundary.

Earlier, Xiaomi had revealed that the company will be among the first brands to launch smartphones powered by Snapdragon 865 SoC and Snapdragon 765G chipset. The company will soon launch Mi 10 series flagship smartphones in China, which is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865.

Xiaomi has already launched Redmi K30 smartphone powered by SD765G SoC, which will reportedly come to India as POCO F2 Lite. As for the smartphone powered by this new Snapdragon 720G SoC, nothing is known at this point in time apart from the fact that it will be a high-end offering.

Along with Xiaomi, Realme has also confirmed that it will be among the first brands to launch SD720G-powered smartphone in India. The teaser image shared by the company resembles Realme X50 which was recently launched in China as the company’s first 5G smartphone.

Given the lack of 5G infrastructure, the company is expected to launch only the 4G variant of Realme X50 in India and the newly announced SD720G SoC seems like a perfect choice for the same. However, this is just a speculation and official details regarding this is expected to be revealed soon.

