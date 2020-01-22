Xiaomi retains top position while Realme loses over 50% market share in India

Indian smartphone market is among the largest and fastest growing markets in the world. Now, International Data Corporation (IDC) has released a new report showing the smartphone brands’ standing in the Indian market.

As per the report, the top five smartphone brands in the country include Xiaomi, Samsung, Vivo, Oppo, and Realme. While Realme is among the top five brands in India, it is the only company that has witnessed decline in its market share in November 2019.

Xiaomi has retained the pole position in the Indian market and has managed to increase its market share to 30.4 percent. Samsung comes second with a market share of 21 percent during. Following these two brands are Vivo and Oppo, which has 16.9 percent and 11.1 percent market share.

However, Realme has lost some ground as its market share witnessed a drop of over 50 percent. From 16.7 percent market share in India in September last year, it fell down to just 8.2 percent market share in November 2019, despite festive season sales.

Its noteworthy that while all the other brands have strong offline presence, Realme is still largely restricted to the online sales model. But the company is now working towards expanding its offline presence in the Indian market.

For Xiaomi, the Redmi Note 8 series launch proved helpful in increasing market share while for Samsung, the Galaxy M30s performed well. In the budget segmenet, the competition is fierce between Xiaomi and Realme and it will be interesting to see what Realme does to get back the lost market.

Source