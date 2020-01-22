POCO F1 starts receiving the latest Android 10 stable update

Just days after POCO split from its parent company Xiaomi to become an independent brand, the company’s first smartphone — POCO F1 has started receiving the latest Android 10 stable update.

The new update carries software version MIUI 11.0.4.0QEJMIXM and also includes the January 1 Android security patch. It is around 1.9 GB in size and is available for those users who have MIUI 11 or MIUI 10 running on their devices.

Along with bug fixes and performance optimisation, this new update brings several new features. The change-log shows that the company has also introduced the optimised Game Turbo mode. Some users also mention that Themes are now supported, which was not the case earlier.

It may be possible that the company is rolling out this new update in a phased manner and thus, it may not be available for every use at this time. If you don’t see the update for your POCO F1, you can try to download it manually from here.

The development comes at a time when POCO has become an independent brand. The company has also confirmed that new devices will soon get launched in India. Most recently, POCO shared a video teaser, which hints at the arrival of POCO F2. More details about the same are expected to be revealed in the coming days.

