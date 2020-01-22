WhatsApp rolls out Dark Mode for Android beta users

After months of waiting, WhatsApp has now finally started rolling out its much-awaited feature — Dark Mode. However, the company is rolling out this Dark Mode feature only for the Android users, that too for those who have enrolled in the beta testing program.

However, since the company has rolled out this new feature to the beta users, we expect it to be available for everyone in a stable build in the coming weeks, if the company doesn’t find any critical bugs or issues.

If you are using the beta build of WhatsApp on your Android smartphone, you can check out the Dark Mode by going to WhatsApp > Settings > Chat and tap on the “Theme” option. There, you’ll get two options to choose from — Light and Dark.

The company has also introduced an option related to the battery saver settings. So, when the battery saver mode is on, WhatsApp will automatically switch to the Dark Mode in order to save battery on the smartphone.

If you have already updated to the most recent version available (currently 2.20.13) and you still don’t see this new feature, you can try reinstalling the app on your phone. However, before you do so, make sure to back up your chat history.

For those who are not using beta build of WhatsApp and don’t want to side-load the app, we’ve got a workaround using which you can also try out Dark Mode for WhatsApp on Android as well as iOS. Click here to get to the step-by-step guide.

