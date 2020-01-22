Realme Buds Air Neo budget TWS earbuds appear in live photos

After launching Realme Buds Air TWS earbuds in India and China, the company is now gearing up to launch a new variant of the same, dubbed as Realme Buds Air Neo. While the upcoming earbuds were expected to be high-end variant, new reports indicate that the Neo could be a budget-friendly model.

Images of the upcoming Realme Buds Air Neo have surfaced online as the device passed through Taiwan’s National Communication Commission (NCC). It shows the design of the Buds Air Neo, which is almost same as the Buds Air.

However, there are a few changes. For instance, the USB Type-C charging port of the Buds Air has been replaced with a microUSB port in the upcoming earbuds. This is the primary reason that leads us to think that the Buds Air Neo are targeted at the budget-friendly audience.

If this turns out to be true, then the earlier speculation in the market regarding the Realme Buds Air Neo featuring active noise cancellation, similar to the AirPods Pro won’t stand ground. We also expect the company to strip out wireless charging feature from the charging case.

This means that the Realme Buds Air Neo will be priced lower than the Buds Air when it gets launched. While the launch date is not yet revealed by the company, we expect it to go official in a few weeks. The current model of the company’s TWS earbuds is priced at ₹3,999 and is promised to offer 17 hours of battery life with the charging case.

