Apple iPhone 9 will reportedly launch in March this year

Speculation about the iPhone 9 (aka iPhone SE 2) have been making rounds since past few months. Recently, it was reported that the smartphone will go official in the first quarter of this year and in line with that, the latest report hints that the device will be launched in March this year.

The report from Bloomberg claims that the mass production of the device will begin next month, i.e. from February 2020 and the official launch will take place a month after that. The phone is expected to go on sale as soon as it goes official.

Further, the report also claims that the assembly of this upcoming iPhone will be split between Taiwan-based manufacturers Hon Hai Precision Industry (Foxconn), Pegatron Corp and Winstron Corp.

Coming to the smartphone, it is being said that the iPhone 9 will carry a similar design language to the tune of iPhone 8 along with a Touch ID home button. While the device will feature a 4.7-inch display, it will come powered by the latest Apple A13 Bionic chipset along with 3 GB of RAM.

There are also reports suggesting that the company will ditch the home button in favor of Face ID and the device will have a bigger 5.4-inch display. While we don’t know which one of this two reports is true, we do hope that the phone features a 5.4-inch display which makes more sense in this time.

While the company has not revealed anything about the iPhone 9 yet, we expect the device to first launch in emerging markets like India. Since the launch is expected to take place in a couple of months, we expect to get more details in the coming weeks.

Source