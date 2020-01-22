Huawei Mate Xs passes through TENAA ahead of launch at MWC

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei has already confirmed that the company will be launching Mate Xs smartphone, an upgraded variant of the Huawei Mate X at the upcoming Mobile World Congress 2020 in Barcelona, Spain.

Now, ahead of the launch, the smartphone has been spotted on TENAA with model number TAH-AN00m. The listing confirms that the upcoming foldable smartphone will come with support for 5G connectivity with NSA and SA dual-mode in China.

However, the TENAA listing doesn’t include images or the complete specifications of the smartphone in question. But thanks to the earlier leak, we do know what the smartphone will come with.

As per the recent reports, the Mate Xs’ display assembly is less difficult to make than the Mate X’s, owing to constant yield gains. This means the panel will also cost Huawei less, and those savings could be passed on to the buyers. Thus, the device would be cheaper than the Mate X.

Further, the company is also said to have improved hinge design and have included a stronger display. The hinge is more stable now, the folding screen is more sturdy, the durability is higher, and surprisingly the phone will be slightly smaller than the Mate X, even though it will have the same screen size.

Earlier, the company had confirmed that the Huawei Mate Xs, which is an upgraded variant of the Mate X, will be powered by Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 990 chipset. It was reported that the phone will feature periscope zoom or the Mate 30 Pro‘s 40MP ultra-wide camera. However, the company has not announced anything about it so we are not sure if that is coming.

Apart from the Mate Xs, the company is also working on another foldable smartphone that is expected to get launched in the second half of this year.