Xiaomi Mi 10 powered by Snapdragon 865 SoC confirmed to launch in Q1 2020

Soon after the announcement of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 flagship chipset, Xiaomi had revealed that the company will be among the first to launch a smartphone powered by this new processor.

In line with that announcement, the company’s executive has today confirmed that the Xiaomi Mi 10 flagship smartphone will go official by the end of this quarter, i.e. Q1 2020. This will make Xiaomi the first company to launch SD865-powered smartphone.

While Lei Jun has confirmed the launch of Mi 10 series in Q1 2020, he has not revealed anything related to this upcoming smartphone. However, some information about the phone is already known as it has been leaked several times.

As per the reports, the smartphone will come with 6.5-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate. This is lower than what other companies, including Samsung and OnePlus, as they are expected to offer 120Hz refresh rate display.

The device could come packed with up to 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. It will feature a quad-camera setup on the back, consisting of 108 MP sensor, a 48 MP snapper, a 12 MP sensor, and an 8 MP camera sensor.

Further, the smartphone is said to be running Android 10 operating system out-of-the-box with the company’s own MIUI 11. As for the battery, it will be backed by a 4500 mAh battery and will come with 48W fast charging support.

