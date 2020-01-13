OnePlus announces 120Hz display; could come with OnePlus 8 lineup

OnePlus 7 and 7T lineups launched last year features a 90Hz Fluid Display panel. Today, at its OnePlus 2020 Screen Technology Communication Meeting in China today, the company announced its much-rumored 120Hz OLED display panel.

Prior to the event, OnePlus co-founder and CEO Pete Lau confirmed on Weibo that the company will talk about its 120Hz OLED display panel — an upgrade over its existing 90Hz display. He said that the company has completed research and development (R&D) for this display the same is now expected to be present in the upcoming OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro.

Along with the 120Hz refresh rate screen, the OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone will boast a 2K+ ultra-clear resolution. On the other hand, the OnePlus 8 Lite is expected to come equipped with a 90Hz panel – same as the 7T lineup.

OnePlus has shared some key details for the new display panels. The company says that the 120Hz OLED display will be fluent, accurate, and comfortable to use. It will boast a 240Hz screen sampling rate and JNCD (Just Noticeable Color Difference) < 0.8 to deliver more accurate color performance.

The company says that it will deliver 10.7 billion colors, offer 10-bit support, and a dedicated MEMC chip for motion-smoothing on the phone, which will be the first for a smartphone.

Apart from the OnePlus 8 lineup, the 120Hz refresh rate display are also expected to be present in Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus smartphones, which will be launched on 11th February.

