Realme X2 Pro starts receiving Android 10-based Realme UI

As per the reports, Realme X2 Pro (Review), the company’s premium flagship smartphone, has started receiving the latest Android 10-based Realme UI. It is said that the new update is available for beta testing purposes only and is only rolling out for the Realme X2 Pro users in China.

Some of the users have also mentioned issues after installing the latest update, which is based on Oppo’s ColorOS 7. Earlier this week, Realme had announced Realme UI as its proprietary interface and started inviting beta testers to test the new interface.

The new update, which comes with firmware version RMX1931_11_C.14, also brings the Breeno voice assistant. There are several issues with the update, which the company is likely to fix in its next beta release. It is about 708 MB in size and is limited to users in China but is expected to reach global beta testers in the coming future.

To recall, the Realme X2 Pro was launched in China in October with Android 9 Pie based on ColorOS 6.1. The smartphone was made available in India in November as a competitor against the OnePlus 7T and Redmi K20 Pro.

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with waterdrop notch and offers Full HD+ resolution and carries support for 90Hz refresh rate. It also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner that can unlock the device in just 0.23 seconds.

Under the hood, the display is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC clocked 2.96 GHz and Adreno 640 graphics processor. The phone features vapor chamber liquid cooling, superconducting carbon fiber multi-layer scheme, multi-layer graphite sheet and other heat-dissipating materials. It comes packed with 8/12 GB of RAM and 128/256 GB UFS 3.0 internal storage.

There’s also a tactile linear motor present inside the device assists in 4D in-game vibrations. The smartphone is powered by a 4000 mAh battery which comes with support for 50W SuperVOOC Flash Charging technology.

