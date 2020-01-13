Top 6 POCO Launcher Tips and Tricks that You Should Know

Xiaomi’s POCO launcher is one of the best launchers available in the market. It’s the default launcher in devices like Xiaomi Redmi K20, K20 Pro and of course the POCO F1. While the people who use these smartphones enjoy POCO Launcher as the default launcher, there are a lot of other people who have downloaded the launcher from the Play Store. Hence in this guide, we’ve compiled the Top 10 POCO Launcher Tips and Tricks so you can make the most out of it. Without waiting further, let’s get started.

1) Customize your Icons

POCO launcher comes with support for third-party icons which means that you can download Icon Packs straight from the Play Store and give a new look to your smartphone UI every day. Sounds cool right? To change your Icon Pack on POCO Launcher all you have to do is:

Open your App Drawer and Go to POCO Settings -> Icon Pack -> Select Icon Pack -> Hit the Apply Button.

Have a look at the screenshots below, to see how it’s done.

2) Switch to Dark Mode

If your smartphone doesn’t have a Dark Mode yet than you must check out the Dark Mode on the POCO launcher. Enabling Dark Mode helps to save your battery life and along with that it also gives your theme a new look. To switch to Dark Mode on POCO launcher all you have to do is:

Go to Settings -> Backgrounds -> Select the Dark theme and apply it.

3) Add or Remove App Categories

POCO Launcher allows you to sort your apps according to different categories so it becomes easy for you to find them. By default, it comes with 9 app categories but you can delete them or add your own. To manage App categories on POCO Launcher all you have to do is:

Go to Settings -> Manage App Categories

4) Change Notification Badge Type

If you don’t like the circular notification badges on your notification bar then POCO launcher comes with an option that allows you to change them to Numerical notifications. Changing into numerical notifications will help you to keep an exact count of the notifications you receive. To do that all you have to do is:

Go to POCO Settings -> Notification Badges -> Number

5) Hide Apps on your device

One of the best and most used features that POCO launcher offers is that it allows its users to hide their apps directly without using any third-party software and that too for free. The hidden apps can be accessed by swiping right twice in the App drawer. They are protected with a pattern so no one else can view them and they stay secure. To hide apps on POCO Launcher all you have to do is:

Swipe Right Twice in the App Drawer -> Set Password -> Add Apps -> Select the apps and you are ready to go.

6) Change Transition Effects

POCO launcher comes also you to change the movement when you switch between the screens and it comes with inbuilt transition effects. To change transition effects on POCO launcher all you have to do is:

Go to Home Screen Settings -> Transition Effects -> Choose your Transition Effect

So that’s all for this guide if you liked this make sure you check out our “Guides” section by clicking here.