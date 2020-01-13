8 Best Announcements from CES 2020

One of the world’s largest tech events CES 2020, happened in Las Vegas a few days back and thanks to that we kickstarted this year with a lot of exciting launches at the event. From a smartphone with an invisible camera to gaming laptops with 300Hz display, we saw everything this year. Hence, in this article, we’ve combined the Top 8 Announcements that happened in CES 2020. Without waiting further, let’s get started.

1) OnePlus Concept One Smartphone

Chinese smartphone maker, OnePlus unveiled it’s concept one smartphone at CES 2020 and it left everyone stunned. The glass of the OnePlus Concept One smartphone uses organic particles to create changes in transparency so that the glass covering the camera lenses can shift in an instant from opaque black to entirely clear. This results in an invisible camera at the back. Talking about the design, OnePlus has partnered with McLaren again and the smartphone that was showcased was in McLaren’s papaya orange color with OnePlus x McLaren branding in the bottom. You can have a look at the Concept One smartphone by OnePlus in the image below.

2) Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

After ten months after the release of the Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung has now announced the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite in CES 2020. The smartphone is a lighter version of the Galaxy S10 and it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Processor which is further coupled with 8GB RAM. It comes with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display as well as an in-display fingerprint scanner for added security. The device features a 48 MP main camera with Super Steady OIS, a 12 MP ultra-wide and a 5 MP macro camera. On the front, there’s a 32-megapixel snapper for your selfies.

The device packs a 4500 mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging and it comes in three colors. It is launching in India on 23rd Jan and you can read more about it by clicking here.

3) Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Another big release from the CES 2020 was the lite version for Samsung’s popular flagship Samsung Galaxy Note 10. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is powered by a 10nm octa-core processor and as of now, Samsung hasn’t announced which processor it will come with. According to the leaks, we can expect it to come with the Exynos 9810. Moving on it flaunts a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

There is a triple camera setup at the back which consists of a 12-megapixel sensor with an f/1.7 aperture, a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, you get a 32 MP snapper with an f/2.2 aperture for your selfies. It packs a 4500 mAh battery that comes with support for Super Fast Charging. You can have a look at the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite in the image given below.

4) Samsung Q950 truly bezel-less 8K TV

Apart from Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite and S10 Lite, Samsung also launched the Q950 TV at CES 2020. The Q950 from Samsung comes with bezel-less design and the company is claiming the TV offers a screen to body ratio of 99%, which is the highest ratio in the TV market. The device is just 15mm thick and can be mounted on the wall.

The Q950 is the world’s first TV that supports native 8K playback and support for 8K films shot with the AV1 codec. As there is no 8K content available in the market right now Samsung has fitted its 8K TVs with Quantum 8K Processor for upscaling non-8K content. It is good for upscaling any source to 8K as well as accessing TV over an antenna, or streaming services, with a universal guide that can combine recommendations from several apps at once. The TV also uses Samsung’s AI ScaleNet technology which allows users 8K streaming on networks that only have enough bandwidth for 4K. It also has ‘Object Tracking Sound+’, which uses AI to match the movement of sound to the movement of objects on the screen.

5) Diesel On Fadelite Smartwatch

Diesel showcased its latest On Fadelite smartwatch at CES 2020, and it’s one of my favorite wearable launches from the event. When it comes to the design and build quality there is hardly any Wear OS smartwatch right now that comes close to this. The Diesel On Fadelite smartwatch comes with a translucent strap with the Diesel branding on it which gives the watch a rugged look. It has a 43mm translucent nylon casing which makes the smartwatch light and unique.

Talking about the specifications the watch runs on Google’s Wear OS and it’s powered by the latest Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset which is coupled with 512 MB of RAM. The watch comes with GPS, NFC, and a heart rate monitor and it will be available in a total of four color schemes that include red to black, blue to clear, black to clear, and there is a completely clear one. The watch is waterproof and as it runs on Wear OS by Google it comes with Google Assistant which means that you can chat with her or get some work done whenever you like. Diesel One Fadelite goes on sale from March 2020 and it will start from $275.

6) The 300Hz Gaming Laptop from MSI

MSI launched the GE66 Raider at CES 2020 and it flaunts a 15.6-inch display which comes with a 300Hz refresh rate. The laptop will feature the latest 10th Gen Intel Core processors and the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics. It is powered by a massive 99.9 Whr battery. MSI picked this size as it’s the largest battery size that you take on a plane. The laptop also has a limited edition which looks absolutely gorgeous. The limited-edition laptop is designed by Collie Wertz and he has worked in some feature films like Star Wars, Planet of The Apes, Iron Man and more. You can have a look at the limited edition GE66 Raider in the image below.

7) Asus Zephyrus G14

The next product on our list is the Asus Zephyrus G14 laptop and ASUS claims that it’s the fastest 14-inch gaming laptop in the world. When it comes to the design, the Zephyrus G14 features the AniMe Matrix display on the laptop which is something unique and looks amazing. It uses a matrix of 1,215 mini LEDs that can display GIFs, Visualisations, Messages or any other graphics. Moving on to the specifications, the device is powered by a Ryzen 7 4800HS processor that comes with 8 cores and 16 threads. It further comes with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 graphic card that takes care of your gaming needs.

The Zephyrus G14 features up to 16GB of RAM and M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD of up to 1TB. Have a look at the Asus Zephyrus G14 in the image below.

8) Huami Amazfit T-Rex

Huami has been a popular brand because of the budget smartwatches that it offers its users and this time they have launched the Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch at CES 2020. Talking about the specs, Huami claims that the watch will offer up to 20 days of battery life. In addition to this, if you only use the Amazfit T-Rex as a watch and ignore the rest of its features and it can give you a battery life up to 66 days. When it comes to the design, the T-Rex comes in a solid and tough body and it won’t be easily affected with rough usage as it meets military-level MIL-STD810G standards for toughness.

The smartwatch flaunts a 1.3-Inch AMOLED Color Screen and comes with support for the always-on display. As it’s an Amazfit watch you can expect it to have a lot of additional watch faces within the official Amazfit app and third-party apps. The watch is Water Resistant up to 50 meters and comes with 14 built-in sports modes. The watch comes with a Heart rate sensor and runs on Huami’s Amazfit OS. The Amazfit T-Rex is priced at $139.90 and it will be available in four different colors which include Gun Grey, Rock Black, Camo Green, and Khaki.

So what was your favourite launch from CES 2020? Let us know in the comments below!