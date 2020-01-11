OnePlus will announce its new screen technology on 13th January

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus, which took the stage at CES 2020 to unveil its OnePlus Concept One device and its new Optimized Charing feature, has now announced a new event on 13th January in China.

The company has sent out media invites for the same, where the Chinese company will be unveiling its new screen technology. However, the company has not revealed anything much about this upcoming technology.

However, as per the speculations, the company could unveil its first 120Hz refresh rate screens. The same could also be used in the company’s upcoming flagship smartphones. It’s also likely that this event is just a short briefing focused on the new 120Hz screens rather than a full reveal of the next-generation OnePlus phones.

The company seems fully committed to the high refresh rate game as co-founder Carl Pei had previously mentioned that all future OnePlus devices will come with at least 90Hz refresh rate screens.

There are also rumors that the company could unveil its upcoming OnePlus 8 lineup but this would be less than three months after the release of the current 7T series device. If this turns out to be true, then it will break the company’s May and October release cycle.

