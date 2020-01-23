Upcoming POCO smartphone could be called POCO X2

After Xiaomi announced POCO as an independent brand in India, the company shared a short teaser video indicating “Season 2 is now live”, without revealing what that means. However, it was clear that was company was confirming its second smartphone.

Now, days after the teaser from POCO went live, it seems that the company had confirmed the name of its upcoming smartphone through that video — POCO X2. If you look closely at the video, you can see the name X2.

Recently, a smartphone named POCO X2 was spotted on benchmarking platform Geekbench. The listing shows that the device packs 8 GB of RAM and is running the latest Android 10 operating system out-of-the-box.

Also, it is also being speculated that the company will be launching POCO F2 as well as POCO F2 Lite smartphones. There are even reports that the POCO F2 Lite will be a rebranded version of the Redmi K30 that was launched in China last month.

Since the company has also started teasing the smartphone, the launch of POCO’s second smartphone doesn’t seem far away. We expect to know more about the smartphone in the coming days or weeks as the launch could happen next month.

