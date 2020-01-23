A couple of days ago, Samsung launched the Galaxy Note10 Lite smartphone in the Indian market. Today, the company has launched yet another Lite model of its flagship smartphone — Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite in India.

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with 2400 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. It also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor for protection. Under the good, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, coupled with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB internal storage.

Coming to the camera department, the device has a triple camera setup on the back which consists of a 48 MP primary sensor, a 12 MP secondary sensor with ultra wide-angle lens, and a 5 MP tertiary camera sensor. On the front side, the device features a 5 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

As for the connectivity options, the device supports Dual 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It runs Android 10 operating system with the company’s own Samsung One UI on top and is powered by a 4500 mAh battery Super Fast charging support.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will be up for pre-order in India from 2 PM today and will go on sale from 4th February for a price of ₹39,999. The smartphone is being offered in three color options — Prism White, Prism Black and Prism Blue.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with 2400 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio

Pricing and Availability in India