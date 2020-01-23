Sony to reportedly launch a 5G flagship smartphone at MWC

Sony has already sent out media invites for a launch event at Mobile World Congress 2020 in Barcelona, Spain on 24th February. However, the company has not yet revealed what it plans to launch.

Now, the Japanese company is rumored to launch two flagship phones this year and the first 5G smartphone is rumored to launch at MWC 2020. The upcoming flagship is expected to come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC which will be paired with the Snapdragon X55 5G modem.

Reports indicate that the smartphone will come with the same design as the Xperia 1 that was launched last year. However, there’s no confirmation for the same from the company so far. Along with that, the company is also rumored to launch a few other mid-range smartphones, namely Xperia XA3, Xperia XA3 Ultra, and Xperia L3.

As for the next-generation Sony flagship smartphone which will come with 5G support including standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) dual-mode. Further, it is also said that the phone will come with 4K HDR OLED display with 21:9 aspect ratio.

Coming to the camera department, the device will have either 48 MP or 64 MP primary camera sensor in its quad-camera setup. It is also expected to come with a 12 MP ultra wide-angle lens, a 12 MP telephoto lens, and a ToF sensor.

Another report coming from China stats that the upcoming premium smartphone from the company will be priced around 6,000 yuan which is roughly $865. We expect the device to be in line with the Galaxy S20 Ultra and the OnePlus 8 Pro.

