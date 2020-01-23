BSNL launches Bharat AirFibre aiming to offer broadband to rural areas

State-owned telecom company BSNL has launched a new service named Bharat AirFibre, which is aimed at offering internet connectivity to India’s rural and remote locations.

With this new service, the company is planning to add 100,000 new broadband customers in the country, with plans starting from ₹500. Further, YuppTV is working with BSNL to facilitate the company’s plan of offering triple-play services to BSNL customers and rural Indians.

BSNL has already started triple-play services in tandem with YuppTV, giving voice, data and TV services in select circles. Last year, YuppTV and BSNL had signed a MoU to offer bundled content to the subscribers of the telecom operator.

The company has come out with the open policy for Bharat AirFibre business partnership strategy. Commenting on this, BSNL Director (CFA) Vivek Banzal said: “We are planning to have at least 3,000 partners in a quarter, and the service will enable subscribers to avail voice and data service with a specified phone number.”

BSNL, which is now India’s fourth largest telecom operator, is also eying to roll out content services. For this, the company has also opened dialogue with the state governments to create content in a qualitative manner.

In line with this, the company could announce a bouquet of content services by the end of next month. The company has also said that it now has 7.6 lakh kilometres of optic fibre networks spread across the country and is analysing consumer usage patterns to bring out the new proposition.

Recently, the Union Cabinet approved the 4G spectrum allocation to ailing telecom PSUs — BSNL and MTNL. Also, for the revival of these companies, the government has also approved nearly ₹70,000 crore revival package, which includes raising of Rs 15,000 crore sovereign bonds, monetising Rs 38,000 crore worth of assets in the next four years and an attractive voluntary retirement scheme.