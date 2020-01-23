Huawei Band 4 fitness tracker goes official in India for ₹1,999

Expanding its portfolio of fitness trackers in the Indian market, Chinese giant Huawei has today launched Huawei Band 4. The launch comes just a few weeks after the company’s sub-brand Honor had launched its Honor Band 4 in India.

Earlier this month, Honor also launched the Honor Band 5i in India along with Honor Magic Watch 2 smartwatch and Honor 9X smartphone. In India, the Huawei Band 4 is priced at ₹1,999 and is being offered in Graphite Black color through online marketplace Flipkart.

As for the specifications, the device comes with 0.96-inch LCD color touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 160 x 80 pixels. The company is also offering an option for customising clock faces with Huawei offering 8 built-in options.

Users can also download about 66 watch faces from Huawei Watch face store. Coming to the features, the Huawei Band 4 comes with support for nine sports mode, which includes outdoor run, indoor run, outdoor walk, outdoor cycle, indoor cycle, free training, elliptical machine, and rowing machine, among others.

The device can also measure blood oxygen level and comes with support for 24/7 heart-rate monitoring feature, along with the company’s Trueseen 3.5 technology. The fitness tracker also has support for sleep tracking with TruSleep 2.0.

It comes with support for Bluetooth 4.2 for connectivity and the company has confirmed that the device is compatible with smartphones running Android 4.4 and above as well as iOS 9 and above.

As for the battery life, the company claims that this Huawei Band 4 which comes with 50m water resistant feature, can deliver up to 9 days of power on a single charge. The company also says that it takes just 1.5 hours to fully charge the device.