Airtel Books subscription service launched for Android and iOS

Airtel, one of the leading telecom network provider in India, has today introduced a new service — Airtel Books, expanding its digital content portfolio. As the name suggests, the service features a collection of e-books for smartphone users.

The company says that it is currently offering 70,000 e-books from top Indian as well as International authors across genres, including crime, romance, business, history and politics, fitness, diet, spirituality, and classics. The service is available to both Airtel and non-Airtel customers on iOS as well as Android platforms.

Airtel Books plan to add more and more titles in the months to come. This is the third major digital content service from the company after Wynk Music — a music streaming service and Airtel TV — a video streaming service.

Initially, all Airtel Books users will get a complimentary 30 days trial for the service. During the free trial period, the users will able to access ‘Free’ titles from the Readers Club. Both Airtel and non-Airtel users get these benefits.

However, if you’re an Airtel user, you will also be able to enjoy a one-time special benefit of being able to access any five ‘Paid’ titles from the app’s Readers Club. Notably, the Readers Club has a collection of over 5000 e-books right now.

The subscription service is priced at Rs. 129 for a period of 6 months and Rs. 199 for 12 months. The company says that users will also be able to buy books on per book basis with “best-in-class offers.”

As of December 2018, Airtel has 284.2 million paying subscribers on its network. For its digital services, Wynk Music has 120 million users while Airtel TV has 80 million users. The company recorded an average revenue per user (ARPU) at ₹104 in the December quarter.