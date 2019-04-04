Redmi Pro 2 leaked online; features pop-up front camera and Snapdragon 855 chipset

Earlier this year, Xiaomi announced that its Redmi brand will now be working independently. The brand, which used to make entry-level and budget smartphones, can now offer devices in various price segments.

There were rumors suggesting that Redmi could launch a phone powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC. It was later confirmed by the company’s VP that the SD855-powered Redmi smartphone is in the works but won’t be launched anytime soon.

Now, an image of a Redmi smartphone named Redmi Pro 2 featuring a pop-up front-facing camera and powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 chipset. This could be the same smartphone that was making rounds since past few months.

The leaked image also shows a triple-rear camera module on the back — a first for the company. As per the reports, the primary camera sensor could be the Sony IMX586 48 MP sensor — the same that we saw on the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

The text along with the image suggests that the smartphone will come with an in-display fingerprint sensor, which is now present in almost all flagship smartphones. However, we ask you to take this information with a pinch of salt as nothing has been confirmed yet.

Earlier, the phone was spotted in an image with Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun. The punchy red-colored device seems to have retained the 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone is expected to launch in the second half of 2019.

