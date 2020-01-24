Realme fitness band confirmed to launch in India next month

Earlier this month, during the launch of Realme 5i smartphone in the Indian market, the company’s CEO Madhav Sheth had announced that the company would launch its first ever fitness tracker soon.

However, he had not revealed any timeline for the same, apart from stating that it will be launched soon. Today, Madhav Sheth has confirmed in AskMadhav episode on YouTube that the company’s first fitness tracker will be launched in February 2020, i.e. next month.

While the launch timeline for the Realme fitness band has been confirmed, it remains to be seen what the device packs. So far, nothing has been leaked related to this product from the company. Although there are leaks making rounds suggesting Realme Sayhat as the brand’s upcoming fitness band, it remains to be seen if that turns out to be true.

We expect the upcoming fitness tracker to be similar to the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 4 that was recently launched in the Indian market. The device could be similar in terms of design as well as features but that is just a speculation and nothing of the sort has been confirmed by the company yet.

Since February launched is confirmed, we expect to come across more details about the Realme fitness band in the coming days.

Along with this, when asked about the launch of Realme X50 in India, he said that something “much more powerful” has been lined up for the Indian market but to know what it is, he says that we’ll have to wait for the Mobile World Congress 2020, which will kick-off next month.

