Google I/O 2020 developer conference to kick-off on 12th May

Google has today officially confirmed that its next developer conference — Google I/O 2020, will start from 12th May till 14th May and will be held at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California right next to the Googleplex.

This will be fifth year that Google is hosting its annual developer conference at the Shoreline Amphitheater which is basically a concert venue.

The announcement comes after a certain number of people completed the online mission of a collaborative online game to restore a fictional satellite network. When the game was completed, the constellation of satellites spelled out the date.

While the dates for the Google I/O 2020 are now known, the company will now soon reveal details about ticketing and pricing. It is expected to take the usual route to raffle prospective participants with an application focusing on their area of technical interest and reason for attending.

Cosmos aligned. We'll be back at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View for this year's #GoogleIO on May 12-14! pic.twitter.com/3bZqriaoi1 — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) January 24, 2020

The company is expected to follow the same strategy of launching a budget-friendly variant of its flagship Pixel smartphone at this developer conference.

There are already several reports about the Pixel 4A smartphone, suggesting a hole-punch display, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a square-shaped camera bump for the rear camera module. Given that the Pixel 4 series didn’t get launch in India, the Pixel 4a is believed to make its way to India.