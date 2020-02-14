How to revoke Instagram access for authorised apps

With the use of social media apps rising, the risk of getting accounts compromised is also rising. One of the ways that the user’s account can get compromised is by giving access to malicious third-party applications.

A major controversy broke down after it was revealed that Cambridge Analytica got access to that data of about 87 million Facebook users.

Currently, one of the majorly active social media platform is Instagram, owned by Facebook. To make sure that your account doesn’t get compromised, it’s better to have a check on the third-party apps that you have given access to.

Here’s a guide which show explain how you can check the apps that have access to your Instagram account and how you can revoke access to the ones that you don’t trust.

How to revoke app access to Instagram