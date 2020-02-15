iQOO 3 5G smartphone to launch in India on 25th February

After teasing the launch of iQOO 3 smartphone, the Vivo’s sub-brand for premium devices has now sent out media invites for a launch event of the same in the Indian market.

The company has confirmed that the iQOO 3 will launch in India on 25th February — the same day when the phone will go official in the company’s home market China. This will be the first 5G-enabled smartphone as well as SD865-powered device in India.

As per the leaks, the smartphone features a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels screen resolution and is powered by Snapdragon 865 SoC clocked at 2.84 GHz. It is expected to be coupled with 6/8/12 GB of RAM and 128/256 GB of internal storage.

On the front side, the device will come with a 16 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling. It is also said that the device will have a punch-hole display as well as in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone is said to feature a 64-megapixel camera sensor, a 13-megapixel sensor, another 13-megapixel sensor, and a 2- megapixel camera sensor. It is said that the sensors could be a regular RGB snapper, a wide-angle lens, a macro shooter, and a depth sensor or a telephoto lens.

The smartphone is expected to come packed with a 4410mAh battery and 55W fast charging support. While the pricing details are not yet known, reports indicate that it could be priced around ₹40,000 in the Indian market. To know for sure, we’ll have to wait for a few more days.