Xiaomi India teases launch of a portable speaker on 17th February

Xiaomi India has confirmed that it is launching a new product in the Indian market and the new teaser video shared by the company shows that it is a smart voice assistant integrated portal smart speaker.

Earlier, the company had shared a teaser which read:“Time to go big on sound. While you take a guess, do think about where will you #CarryYourSound. Unveiling on 17th February”. The hashtag #CarryYourSound in the teaser hinted that it could be a smart speaker.

This had led to speculation that the Chinese company is now all set to launch its true wireless earbuds or a portable smart speaker in India.

The development comes just days after the company launched its Redmi 8A Dual smartphone in the Indian market, along with new versions of 10000 mAh and 20000 mAh power banks.

While we are not sure what speaker the company plans to bring to the Indian market, it seems that we’ll have to wait for the 17th February to know for sure.