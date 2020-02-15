Samsung Galaxy S20 series up for pre-bookings in India; pricing revealed
A few days ago, Samsung unveiled its next-generation Galaxy S20 flagship smartphone series, which includes Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, S20+ 5G, and S20 Ultra. The devices are now up for pre-orders in the Indian market through Samsung India website.
The pre-booking period lasts till 6th March and the customers who pre-order the device will start receiving the same from the date of sale. Coming to the pricing, the Samsung Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ will be priced at ₹66,999 and ₹73,999 while Galaxy S20 Ultra will be priced at ₹92,999.
As for the pre-booking offers, the company is offering Galaxy Buds+ bundle for ₹2,999 on the Samsung Galaxy S20 while the customers pre-booking the Galaxy S20+ or the Galaxy S20 Ultra will receive the Galaxy Buds+ at ₹1,999.
Further, the company is also offering Samsung Care+ service at ₹1,999 which includes complete phone cover from any kind of accidental physical or liquid damage for a period of one year.
Here are the full specifications of all three smartphones.
Samsung Galaxy S20 5G Specifications
- Display: 6.2-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120 Hz, HDR10+
- Software: Samsung One UI 2.0 based on Android 10
- Protection: IP68 water and dust resistant
- CPU: 7nm Exynos 990 octa-core SoC
- GPU: Mali-G77 MP11
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Storage: 128 GB, expandable via microSD slot
- Main Camera: Triple cameras, 12 MP f/1.8 Main + 12 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle, 64 MP 2.0 tele lens, OIS, LED flash
- Selfie Camera: 10 MP f/2.2 dual pixel PDAF
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11ax (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/A-GPS, USB Type-C 3.2
- Cellular: 5G OR 4G (depending on the variant)
- Battery: 4,000 mAh, Fast Charging, Wireless Charging
Samsung Galaxy S20+ Specifications
- Display: 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120 Hz, HDR10+
- Software: Samsung One UI 2.0 based on Android 10
- Protection: IP68 water and dust resistant
- CPU: 7nm Exynos 990 octa-core SoC
- GPU: Mali-G77 MP11
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Storage: 128 GB, expandable via microSD slot
- Main Camera: Quad cameras, 12 MP f/1.8 Main + 12 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle, 64 MP 2.0 tele lens, 0.3 MP TOF 3D camera, OIS, LED flash
- Selfie Camera: 10 MP f/2.2 dual pixel PDAF
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11ax (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/A-GPS, USB Type-C 3.2
- Cellular: 5G OR 4G (depending on the variant)
- Battery: 4,500 mAh, Fast Charging, Wireless Charging
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Specifications
- Display: 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120 Hz, HDR10+
- Software: Samsung One UI 2.0 based on Android 10
- Protection: IP68 water and dust resistant
- CPU: 7nm Exynos 990 octa-core SoC
- GPU: Mali-G77 MP11
- Memory: Up to 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM
- Storage: Up to 512 GB, expandable via microSD slot
- Main Camera: Quad cameras, 48 MP f/3.6 periscope + 12 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle, 108 MP 2.0 wide-angle, 0.3 MP TOF 3D, OIS, LED flash
- Selfie Camera: 40 MP f/2.2 dual pixel PDAF
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11ax (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/A-GPS, USB Type-C 3.2
- Cellular: 5G network
- Battery: 5,000 mAh, 45W Fast Charging, Wireless Charging