Samsung Galaxy S20 series up for pre-bookings in India; pricing revealed

A few days ago, Samsung unveiled its next-generation Galaxy S20 flagship smartphone series, which includes Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, S20+ 5G, and S20 Ultra. The devices are now up for pre-orders in the Indian market through Samsung India website.

The pre-booking period lasts till 6th March and the customers who pre-order the device will start receiving the same from the date of sale. Coming to the pricing, the Samsung Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ will be priced at ₹66,999 and ₹73,999 while Galaxy S20 Ultra will be priced at ₹92,999.

As for the pre-booking offers, the company is offering Galaxy Buds+ bundle for ₹2,999 on the Samsung Galaxy S20 while the customers pre-booking the Galaxy S20+ or the Galaxy S20 Ultra will receive the Galaxy Buds+ at ₹1,999.

Further, the company is also offering Samsung Care+ service at ₹1,999 which includes complete phone cover from any kind of accidental physical or liquid damage for a period of one year.

Here are the full specifications of all three smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G Specifications

Display: 6.2-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120 Hz, HDR10+

Samsung Galaxy S20+ Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120 Hz, HDR10+

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Specifications