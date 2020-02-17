OPPO Reno3 Pro confirmed to launch in India on 2nd March; Key specs leaked online

After reports about the launch of OPPO Reno3 Pro in the Indian market, it has now been confirmed that the smartphone will go official in India on 2nd March.

A promotional landing page for the Reno3 Pro is now live on Flipkart in which actor Ranbir Kapoor is seen holding the smartphone in gradient blue color. The poster of the phone shows ICC logo, confirming it as one of the partners.

Another photo of the phone’s dummy has leaked online revealing some of its key specifications. It shows that the Reno3 Pro will come with a 64MP quad-camera setup on the back with up to 20x zoom. It will pack 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, and also have support for 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0.

Recently, a poster of the phone was leaked online with a tagline reading “Clear in Every Shot; 44 MP Dual Punch-hole Camera”. Compared to the Chinese variant of the phone, the Indian variant is likely to have different configuration in terms of camera and chipset.

The OPPO Reno 3 Pro launched in China features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and is powered by Snapdragon 765 SoC. It packs up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of onboard storage. It runs Android 10 OS out of the box and is powered by a 4,025 mAh battery with VOOC 4.0 30W fast-charging support.

OPPO is also expected to announce its Enco Free Wireless Earbuds at the launch event. The earbuds already launched in some other markets but are yet to go official in India.

Source 1, Source 2