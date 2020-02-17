Realme X50 Pro 5G to feature 90Hz Super AMOLED display

Realme recently confirmed that even though MWC 2020 has been called off, the company is continuing its plan to launch the Realme X50 Pro 5G smartphone on 24th February. Instead of launching it at MWC 2020, the event will now take place online.

The company has so far revealed some of the key specs and features of the upcoming flagship smartphone through teaser posters. In the latest teaser, Realme has now revealed details about the phone’s display.

It confirms that the device will come with a Super AMOLED screen and will offer 90Hz refresh rate. Previous leak related to the phone indicates Full HD+ screen resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio.

Recently, it was confirmed that the X50 Pro 5G will come with support for 65W SuperDart Charge technology. It is better than what the company’s current smartphone realme X2 Pro offers — 50W SuperVOOC fast charging, making 65W SuperDart Charge the fastest from the brand.

The company has also confirmed that the specs for the realme X50 Pro 5G will be flagship level, it will be powered by a fast Snapdragon 865 SoC and offer dual-mode 5G with NSA and SA support. Moreover, the teaser also indicates that the phone will have dual selfie cameras in a punch-hole design.

The smartphone is also expected to come packed with up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. As for the software, it will run the latest Android 10 operating system out-of-the-box with the company’s own Realme UI on top.

Source