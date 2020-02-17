iQOO 3 shows up on AnTuTu with highest ever score

iQOO has confirmed that the company will launch its next-generation flagship smartphone iQOO 3 on 25th February. The device will be launched in China as well as India on the same date.

Now, with a few days remaining for the official launch event to take place, the iQOO 3 smartphone has appeared on AnTuTu benchmarking, revealing some interesting information.

The device has scored 597,583 points on AnTuTu, which is not just impressive but the highest ever recorded on the platform. It also reveals that the phone will come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with 12 GB of RAM.

It also packs 256 GB of internal storage and supports Full HD+ screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. On the front side, the device will come with a 16 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling. It is also said that the device will have a punch-hole display as well as in-display fingerprint sensor.

The phone is said to feature a 64-megapixel camera sensor, a 13-megapixel sensor, another 13-megapixel sensor, and a 2- megapixel camera sensor. It is said that the sensors could be a regular RGB snapper, a wide-angle lens, a macro shooter, and a depth sensor or a telephoto lens.

The device runs Android 10 operating system out-of-the-box but there’s no information available about the custom user interface. It is expected to come packed with a 4410mAh battery and 55W fast charging support.

Via