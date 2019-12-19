OPPO Enco Free true wireless earbuds unveiled in Malaysia

Oppo hold an event in Malaysia this week named APAC Strategy Launch where along with revealed its plans for the region, the company also unveiled its latest product — Oppo Enco Free, which is a true wireless earbuds.

While the company has unveiled the Oppo Enco Free earbuds in Malaysia, the product will go official in China on 26th December, along with the launch of Oppo Reno3 and Reno3 Pro smartphones. The Enco Free will be offered in three color options — White, Black, and Pink.

At the event, the company revealed that the earbuds have support for touch controls. You can slide a finger on the left earbud to adjust the volume while the right earbud is for switching between tracks. The company has also confirmed that it will ship the earbuds with three silicone tips of different sizes, so users can switch to the one that provides the best fit.

Oppo has revealed that the Enco Free uses AI uplink noise cancellation. It also features wear detection, so it pauses and resumes playback when you take it out or put it back in your ear. As for the battery life, it offers a 5-hour battery life and goes up to 25 hours with the charging case.

As for the pricing, the Oppo Enco Free will be sold for 499 Malaysian Ringgit (approx. $120) in the Malaysian market when it goes on sale from January 2020. As said, the earbuds are scheduled to launch in China next week.